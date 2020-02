Students from grades one through three at the Eliot School in Boston’s North End recently made Valentine’s Day cards for the Veterans at the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

Third-graders from Ms. Chiong’s homeroom delivered the cards to their thankful recipients!

“Our students and teachers are being really thoughtful about finding ways to give back to our community to bring joy,” shared Eliot Principal Traci Walker Griffith.

Photo courtesy of the Eliot School.