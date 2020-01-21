Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Rat tracks in the snow- cars damaged by many rodents in this area-health hazard- please exterminate.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 19,2020 and remains open as of January 21, 2020.

This 311 user says, “Black infiniti SUV parked in front of fire hydrant. Total disregard towards allowing access to fire hydrant. The north end neighborhood needs more patrolling to reduce illegal parking which is an issue. Suv completely blocking hydrant.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 20,2020 and remains open as of January 21, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “The yellow pads at the corner of Salem and Cooper both have holes in them as well as the pad at Prince and No. Margin.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on January 15, 2020 and remains open as of January 21, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!

