Today is Tuesday, January 7 and yesterday marked a new political frontier for Boston as the most diverse City Council in the history of the city was sworn into office, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:30AM Toddler Story Time. Listen to stories, sing songs, and learn together through movement and play every Tuesday at the North End Library. This story time is ideal for little ones who have started walking and moving on their own.

11:00AM Baby Story Time. Enjoy gentle stories, songs, and lap bounces for pre-walking babies and caregivers every Tuesday at the North End Library.

4:00PM Tween Tuesday. Explore science, engineering, technology, or art through different hands-on activities every Tuesday at the North End Library. For kids 10-12 years old.

Across the Harbor:

The development firm HYM Investment Group has reached a long-term labor agreement with the unions to build the new neighborhood in East Boston/Revere – creating 14,000 new jobs over the course of 20 years for local residents, read more on the Boston Globe.

North End Curling Club:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, January 8

3:00PM LEGO Club. Drop in after school every Wednesday at the North End Library to build whatever you can imagine with LEGOs and DUPLOs. For kids of all ages.

4:00PM BTU Homework Help at the North End Library. The Boston Teachers Union sponsors a Homework Helper program in each of the Boston Public Library branches every Wednesday. The BTU provides a teacher to help children with their homework for free.

5:30PM Friends of the North End Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

Thursday, January 9

10:00AM New Moms Group. Join the free new moms’ group that meets every Thursday morning at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you!As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read.Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional information here.

From the Community:

The BCYF Nazzaro Center will host movie night for children ages 6-9 on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., continue reading.



