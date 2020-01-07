The BCYF Nazzaro Center at 30 N. Bennet St. in Boston’s North End has a full line-up of activities for children ages 10-12 in the month of January.

There will be science activities, ice skating, swimming, and engineering with local engineer and instructor Rebecca Griffin. Miss Becca will provide students with exciting presentations that introduce engineering concepts. Every Thursday through March 12 will include fun, hands-on activities that engage students and encourage critical thinking and problem solving.

See the full calendar below (click to enlarge). Contact Laurie D’Elia with any questions.