The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle

12/28/19 12:56 p.m.

A Lyft driver reports he was called to Hanover St. for a customer pickup. When he arrived, the customer had a dog with him. At this time, the driver informed the male suspect that he couldn’t take the dog because it wasn’t a service dog. The suspect became irate and kicked the vehicle door, causing a dent.

Verbal Dispute

12/21/19 2:13 a.m.

Police officers responded to a verbal dispute at a Sheafe St. residence between two female roommates. Victim reports she became agitated with her roommate after she had a house party in the apartment. Suspect threw objects around the apartment and fled on foot. No physical contact took place between both parties.