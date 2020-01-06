Today is Monday, January 6 and Boston Police have increased patrols in wake of the country’s escalating tensions with Iran, read more on CBS Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

La Befana Holiday. The Feast of the Epiphany, an important post-Christmas date on the Christian calendar, is celebrated on January 6 as a national holiday in Italy. The tradition of La Befana, who arrives on the Epiphany, plays a big part in Italian Christmas celebrations. The holiday also marks the end of Christmas and New Year’s festivities in Italy, after which children go back to school, adults go back to work, and the Christmas decorations come down.

Boston’s restaurant scene is setting’s its sights high when it comes to 2020 openings – and this year is poised to be the year of food halls. Boston.com has pulled together a list of the 13 most anticipated openings of the year including a new Peruvian restaurant in Chelsea from the same chef who opened Taranta in the North End, read more here.

Tuesday, January 7

10:30AM Toddler Story Time. Listen to stories, sing songs, and learn together through movement and play every Tuesday at the North End Library. This story time is ideal for little ones who have started walking and moving on their own.

11:00AM Baby Story Time. Enjoy gentle stories, songs, and lap bounces for pre-walking babies and caregivers every Tuesday at the North End Library.

4:00PM Tween Tuesday. Explore science, engineering, technology, or art through different hands-on activities every Tuesday at the North End Library. For kids 10-12 years old.

Wednesday, January 8

3:00PM LEGO Club. Drop in after school every Wednesday at the North End Library to build whatever you can imagine with LEGOs and DUPLOs. For kids of all ages.

4:00PM BTU Homework Help at the North End Library. The Boston Teachers Union sponsors a Homework Helper program in each of the Boston Public Library branches every Wednesday. The BTU provides a teacher to help children with their homework for free.

5:30PM Friends of the North End Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

From the Community:

The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a 55+ dance party at the Fishermen’s Club on the corner of Lewis and Moon Streets on Saturday, January 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., continue reading.



