Today is Thursday, February 6

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

5:00PM Neighborhood Night at the North Street Grille. North Street Grille continues to host Neighborhood Night on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The February event will benefit the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), see additional details here.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by the Nazzaro Center for the North End Public Safety meeting attended by Boston Police Area A-1.

Filming for Disney’s Frill in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, February 7

12:30PM ABCD Service Center Valentine’s Day Party. The ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Party at 1 Michelangelo St, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: My Man Godfrey (1936). Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Friday Film Series. This Friday’s film will be My Man Godfrey.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Saturday, February 8

10:00AM Annual Pirandello Lyceum Italian Film: “My Country” (2017) at the North End Library. Two brothers – one American, oneItalian, who’ve never met – take a road trip from Rome to the picturesque region of Molise on a journey to spread the ashes of their late father in the small town where he was born. Directed by and starring Giancarlo Iannotta, Antonio Palumbo, and Rossella Celati. The movie will be shown in English and Italian, with subtitles. Coffee and biscotti will be served. Opening remarks from Professor Anna Rocca, Salem State University.



4:00PM 105th Anniversary Screening of “Birthing a Nation” with Discussion at the West End Museum. First shown on February 8, 1915, “Birth of a Nation” is one of the most iconic and influential films in U.S. history, combining a multitude of innovations in filmography and storytelling with a message of revisionist propaganda that contributed to the renewal of the Klu Klux Klan, see additional details here.

6:00PM Linda Balliro – Being a Singer. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street and hear Linda Balliro discuss her book Being a Singer. This book pulls back the curtain on how singing actually works, from cognition to anatomy to your amazing hearing system and even your instincts and emotions.



Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.

