Tuesday’s Brief: Free Parking on Saturdays, North End by Map, City’s Outdoor Dining Program Ends Today

Today is Tuesday, December 1 and metered parking spots throughout downtown Boston will be free 2-hour parking on Saturdays through the end of the year to help support businesses that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, read more on MassLive.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

7:00PM North End by Map. Using Atlascope, the Leventhal Map & Education Center’s user-friendly portal for exploring urban atlases, we’ll dive into the historical geography of the North End. Come learn about how the community has changed over time, and discover how to research the history of your own house and neighborhood.This event will be broadcast online at the Leventhal Map Center’s YouTube Live and Facebook Live channels. See the Eventbrite page for registration information.  

Notable News:

Outdoor dining on public property coming to an end for Boston restaurants

As of today, the city’s outdoor dining program, allowing restaurants to utilize public property such as sidewalks, parking lots and streets for outdoor dining setups, has officially ended, read more on WHDH.com.

Holiday Season on the Waterfront:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, December 2

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Indian Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature Indian heritage recipes you can make at home, with Madhu Gadia, Cookbook author, The Indian Vegan Kitchen, and New Indian Home Cooking; and founder of Cuisine of India, see additional details here.

Saturday, December 5

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show PERFORMANCE. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance LIVESTREAMED to your homes. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Sunday, December 6

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show PERFORMANCE. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance LIVESTREAMED to your homes. Purchase your tickets HERE.

From the Community:

Donations For Winter Hat & Glove Purchases For The Homeless

The North End Friends of St. Francis House will be doing our annual collection of winter hats and gloves this year BUT, like everything else, it will be slightly different due to the pandemic, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

