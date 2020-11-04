North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For October 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of October 2020.
|Selling Price
|Address
|Square Feet
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|One Bedrooms:
|$424,000
|5 Holden Ct #2
|593
|$715
|1
|1
|$535,000
|32-36A Fleet St #32-6
|592
|$904
|1
|1
|$570,000
|357 Commercial St #4
|835
|$683
|1
|1
|$650,000
|85 East India Row #27E
|870
|$747
|1
|1
|$685,000
|65 E India Row #29D
|749
|$915
|1
|1
|$779,000
|44 Prince #510
|700
|$1,113
|1
|1.5
|$820,000
|44 Prince #401
|880
|$932
|1
|1.5
|Two Bedrooms:
|$500,000
|25 Clark St #8
|601
|$832
|2
|1
|$568,000
|25 Clark St #7
|606
|$937
|2
|1
|$635,000
|163 Endicott St #4
|714
|$889
|2
|1
|$765,000
|64-66 Salem St #5R
|850
|$900
|2
|1
|$850,000
|65 E India Row #18C
|1231
|$691
|2
|2
|$1,150,000
|38 Commercial Wharf #1
|1246
|$923
|2
|1.5
|$1,150,000
|20 Tileston Street #2L
|1034
|$1,112
|2
|2
|$1,200,000
|350 North St #401
|1115
|$897
|2
|2
|$1,250,000
|126 Salem St #PH8
|1632
|$766
|2
|1.5
|$1,280,000
|100 Lovejoy Wharf #3B
|1256
|$1,019
|2
|2
|$1,395,000
|20 Tileston Street #2J
|1250
|$1,116
|2
|2.5
|$1,610,000
|65 East India Row #31F
|1636
|$984
|2
|2.5
|$1,859,150
|33 Commercial Wharf E #1
|1957
|$950
|2
|2
|$2,300,000
|20 Rowes Wharf #607
|1500
|$1,533
|2
|2
|$2,400,000
|50 Battery St #502
|1814
|$1,323
|2
|2.5
|Three Bedrooms:
|$655,000
|38 N Bennet St #3
|788
|$831
|3
|1
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
