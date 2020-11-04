Featured Real Estate

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For October 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of October 2020.

Selling Price Address Square Feet $/SF Beds Baths
           
One Bedrooms:          
$424,000 5 Holden Ct #2 593 $715 1 1
$535,000 32-36A Fleet St #32-6 592 $904 1 1
$570,000 357 Commercial St #4 835 $683 1 1
$650,000 85 East India Row #27E 870 $747 1 1
$685,000 65 E India Row #29D 749 $915 1 1
$779,000 44 Prince #510 700 $1,113 1 1.5
$820,000 44 Prince #401 880 $932 1 1.5
           
Two Bedrooms:          
$500,000 25 Clark St  #8 601 $832 2 1
$568,000 25 Clark St #7 606 $937 2 1
$635,000 163 Endicott St #4 714 $889 2 1
$765,000 64-66 Salem St #5R 850 $900 2 1
$850,000 65 E India Row #18C 1231 $691 2 2
$1,150,000 38 Commercial Wharf #1 1246 $923 2 1.5
$1,150,000 20 Tileston Street #2L 1034 $1,112 2 2
$1,200,000 350 North St #401 1115 $897 2 2
$1,250,000 126 Salem St #PH8 1632 $766 2 1.5
$1,280,000 100 Lovejoy Wharf #3B 1256 $1,019 2 2
$1,395,000 20 Tileston Street #2J 1250 $1,116 2 2.5
$1,610,000 65 East India Row #31F 1636 $984 2 2.5
$1,859,150 33 Commercial Wharf E #1 1957 $950 2 2
$2,300,000 20 Rowes Wharf #607 1500 $1,533 2 2
$2,400,000 50 Battery St #502 1814 $1,323 2 2.5
           
Three Bedrooms:          
$655,000 38 N Bennet St #3 788 $831 3 1

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

