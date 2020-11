(L-R) Senator Boncore, Rep. Michlewitz, and the Nazzaro Center’s Steven Siciliano prepare to distribute Thanksgiving groceries to seniors.

The BCYF Nazzaro Center, along with Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Senator Joe Boncore, held a turkey giveaway for seniors on Monday, November 23rd.

Nazzaro Center Administrative Coordinator Steven Siciliano extended a huge thank you to all who participated, especially to Rep. Michlewitz’s office for donating the turkeys.

Photos courtesy of the Nazzaro Center.