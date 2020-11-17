Business Featured Food & Drink

Boston Public Market Encourages Shopping Local for Thanksgiving

Posted on Author Boston Public MarketComment(0)

*Sponsored Post*

The Boston Public Market is encouraging everyone to support their local business vendors by shopping at the BPM for your Thanksgiving meal. Read more and see the Market’s Thanksgiving shopping hours in the flyer below.

The Boston Public Market, located at 100 Hanover Street, is an indoor, year-round marketplace featuring 30 New England artisans and food producers housed under one roof offering fresh foods, prepared meals, crafts, and specialty items. Residents and visitors alike can find seasonal, locally sourced food from Massachusetts and New England, including fresh produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, crafts, and prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Everything sold at the Market is produced or originates in New England, as the seasons allow.

