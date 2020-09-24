Business Community Featured

Editor’s Note: Winding Down our Community News Project

After nearly 12 years, NorthEndWaterfront.com will be winding down over the next few months and cease publishing in January 2021. 

This announcement comes with great respect and much gratitude to our strong and supportive readership. Simply put, the site has over-stretched our technical and spare-time limits as an ad-hoc operation. Year after year, I wondered how long I could sustain this community news experiment. Each day was a scramble to publish multiple articles without any full-time staff on a platform never intended to “scale,” nor to be a decade-plus business. Mistakes were certainly made along the way, but I am proud of the extra effort to get it right. I kept putting off the inevitable closing and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I felt we had to at least finish out the year. From there, the site would need an untenable investment in people and technology. I have follow-on ideas, however, I do not plan to replace NorthEndWaterfront.com at this time.

As stated on our About page from when I founded the site in 2009, my vision was to “fill in the gap” when citywide newspapers stopped covering community news. I wanted to create a resource where neighbors, businesses and local groups could come together and share information. I believe the site and newsletter certainly achieved that goal.

Social media barely existed when the site first started. Today, everyone is a reporter with a smartphone. And, most community groups have their own newsletters, many of which we helped develop along the way. I believe the site is closing at a time when neighbors are more empowered than ever to “fill in the gap.”

Starting in October, daily postings on the site will slow down as we work on archiving. The email newsletter will go from daily to 2-3 times per week and will stop in mid-January 2021. Importantly, the full archive of posts will remain online and searchable for the foreseeable future.

I will save the many “thank you’s” for a follow-on post. For now, on behalf of our managing editor, Amanda, along with our current crew, Katie, Alyssa and Steve, let me simply express our sincere thanks to all our readers for your diehard support over the years. We have been fortunate to have strong patrons and sponsors to keep us going for so long. As for me, I will still be around and looking forward to the next chapter. 

Matt Conti, Founder/Editor

  2. Very sad to hear this news! I will miss the camaraderie with the regular’s in the comment sessions. I will miss the brilliant writing and storytelling of Nick Fellow Russo and his “Life on the corner ” columns. I will miss the beautiful photos of Matt’s. I want to thank Matt Conti & his staff for all the work & sweat to put out a journal 24/ So to all the NEW contributors & Matt & staff Buono Fortuna and good luck 🍀 in your next venture.

