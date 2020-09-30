Wednesday’s Brief: Baker Resumes Part 2 of Phase 3 Reopening Plan for Lower-Risk Communities, Pru Developers File Plans for World-Class Observation Experience, Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum

Today is Wednesday, September 30 and developer Boston properties, which owns the Prudential Building, filed plans yesterday to remake the top three floors of the iconic building into a ‘world-class observation experience’, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum BWSC’s Projected Inundation Modeling. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Charlie Jewell, the Director of Planning and Sustainability at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC), who will share the agency’s flood inundation model and work being done to prepare for flooding from rain events as well as along the coast, see additional details here.

Notable News:

After indefinitely pausing the state’s reopening plan last month, Gov. Charlie Baker has now restarted the second step of Phase 3 of the reopening plan for lower-risk communities, read more on Boston.com.

Zakim Bridge at Sunset:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, October 1

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Open House. The Proposed Project will include approximately 865,000 square feet of residential (approximately 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, as well as improvements to the Harborwalk and extensive public realm improvements.This meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. You must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting, see additional details here.

Friday, October 2

Yom Tov (First Days of Sukkot). Sukkot, commonly called the Feast of Tabernacles or, in some translations, the Festival of Shelters, and known also as the Feast of Ingathering (חג האסיף, Chag HaAsif), is a biblical Jewish holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh month, Tishrei (varies from late September to late October). The holiday lasts seven days in the Land of Israel and eight in the diaspora. The first day (and second day in the diaspora) is a Shabbat-like holiday when work is forbidden. This is followed by intermediate days called Chol Hamoed, when certain work is permitted. The festival is closed with another Shabbat-like holiday called Shemini Atzeret, see additional information here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.