Tuesday’s Brief: Fall 2020 Restaurant Openings, Restaurant & Bar Support Hearing, Virtual Coffee with Senator Boncore, Panel Discussion

Today is Tuesday, September 29 and while many restaurants around the city have closed due to the ongoing hardships of the pandemic, there are several still planned to open this fall, including a new Boston waterfront location of the Daily Catch, read more on Eater Boston.

3:00PM Hearing on planning to support our restaurants and bars. The City Council Committee on small businesses and work force development will hold a hearing regarding planning to support our restaurants and bars, see additional details here.

6:00PM Virtual Coffee Hour with Senator Boncore. Join State Senator Joe Boncore for Cup of Joe: Back to School During COVID-19, a virtual coffee hour, see additional details here.

6:30PM Panel Discussion: “Where We Are, and Where Do We Go from Here. The third in the lecture series, “Climate Change in Boston: An Historical Perspective”. This panel discussion will allow for an instructive reflection on how Boston arrived at this particular climatological moment, where policies may go from here, and the past and future impact of such policies on historic sites, see additional details here.

Wednesday, September 30

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum BWSC’s Projected Inundation Modeling. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Charlie Jewell, the Director of Planning and Sustainability at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC), who will share the agency’s flood inundation model and work being done to prepare for flooding from rain events as well as along the coast, see additional details here.

Thursday, October 1

8:30AM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Open House. The Proposed Project will include approximately 865,000 square feet of residential (approximately 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, as well as improvements to the Harborwalk and extensive public realm improvements.This meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. You must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting, see additional details here.

Friday, October 2

Yom Tov (First Days of Sukkot). Sukkot, commonly called the Feast of Tabernacles or, in some translations, the Festival of Shelters, and known also as the Feast of Ingathering (חג האסיף, Chag HaAsif), is a biblical Jewish holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh month, Tishrei (varies from late September to late October). The holiday lasts seven days in the Land of Israel and eight in the diaspora. The first day (and second day in the diaspora) is a Shabbat-like holiday when work is forbidden. This is followed by intermediate days called Chol Hamoed, when certain work is permitted. The festival is closed with another Shabbat-like holiday called Shemini Atzeret (one day in the Land of Israel, two days in the diaspora, where the second day is called Simchat Torah). Shemini Atzeret coincides with the eighth day of Sukkot outside the Land of Israel, see additional information here.

From the Community:

The D’Amore and DiPrizio families are holding a swabbing event to find a bone marrow transplant match for Giovanna Grace. “Gigi” has been diagnosed with Mendelian Susceptibility which is a rare immune deficiency that causes severe infections, see additional details here.

