Reader Poll: Would You Take a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(1)

Several companies nationwide are working to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus. A few have reached clinical trial stage, including Cambridge-based Moderna, which is now running early-stage trials. A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine said that Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine stimulated an immune response in older patients without causing serious side effects, noting this is a good sign as COVID-19 appears to be more lethal in older people.

While some individuals are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available, others are wary of trying a newly-developed vaccine for a novel virus.

What do you think? Would you receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.

One Reply to “Reader Poll: Would You Take a COVID-19 Vaccine?

  1. My guess it will be harder to get than Bruce Springsteen tickets. Might be more dangerous getting infected while you wait for the vaccine. J&J is beginning a trial on an oral vaccine.

