Reader Poll: Would You Take a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Several companies nationwide are working to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus. A few have reached clinical trial stage, including Cambridge-based Moderna, which is now running early-stage trials. A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine said that Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine stimulated an immune response in older patients without causing serious side effects, noting this is a good sign as COVID-19 appears to be more lethal in older people.

While some individuals are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available, others are wary of trying a newly-developed vaccine for a novel virus.

