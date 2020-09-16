“Boston Blooms with Daffodils” This Fall

“Boston Blooms with Daffodils” will return this fall, a recurring beautification initiative in the City of Boston.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will distribute over 15,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on public ways citywide. Individuals, civic associations, church groups, sports leagues, scout troops, open space advocates, and parks friends are encouraged to sign up to participate.

Complete the online form to sign up as a volunteer and request your daffodils. Supplies are limited, so don’t wait to register if you know you are going to participate!

Bulb pick-up instructions and dates will be announced in early October. Groups and individuals should plan to plant during the first two weeks in November and are asked to use their own tools.

Read more at boston.gov/boston-blooms.