Monday’s Brief: Dick’s Last Resort Closes, Boston Students Will Not Return Full-Time this Fall, HIIT by Healthworks

Today is Monday, August 3 and popular tourist restaurant/bar chain Dick’s Last Resort has closed their Faneuil Hall location after fifteen years, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

Notable News:

On Friday, a federal appeals court overturned the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, ordering a new penalty-phase trial to determine if the 27-year old should be executed. Survivors of the 2013 Marathon bombings are sharing their thoughts on the new court ruling, read more on Boston.com.

As the start of the school year quickly approaches, Mayor Marty Walsh announced last week that a full in-person return to school will not be possible this fall. The city is still considering two models – a hybrid model an a fully remote model, read more on WCVB.com.

Night Sky Views from the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, August 6

1:30PM Government Center Tree Removal Hearing. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The Grand Knight, John Pagliuca of the North End’s Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus #1553, is pleased to announce that Cameron Esposito, a 2020 graduate of St. John School, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Knights of Columbus. This award is given to a North End student, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

