Get Parking Ticket Alerts for Street Sweeping and Moving Permits

Moving week parking signs

Street sweeping schedules are in effect. Ticketing enforcement will resume on Monday, August 10th. Enforcement will not include towing vehicles until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With moving season here, many streets will have temporary parking permits posted over the next few weeks. 

Avoid getting parking tickets for street sweeping and temporary parking permit alerts!

Street Occupancy Permit Lookup and Alert Registration

Street sweeping information and alerts are also available through Boston.gov.

Street Sweeping Lookup & No-Tow Registration
