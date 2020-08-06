Get Parking Ticket Alerts for Street Sweeping and Moving Permits

Street sweeping schedules are in effect. Ticketing enforcement will resume on Monday, August 10th. Enforcement will not include towing vehicles until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With moving season here, many streets will have temporary parking permits posted over the next few weeks.
Avoid getting parking tickets for street sweeping and temporary parking permit alerts!
Street sweeping information and alerts are also available through Boston.gov.
Thanks for the No Tow update.