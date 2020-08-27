Geraldine Marshall Music Scholarship & NEMPAC Needs-Based Scholarship Applications Now Open For 2020-2021

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is now accepting applications for its NEMPAC Needs-Based Scholarship Fund (open to residents of any location) and for the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship (open to North End residents).

Rep. Michlewitz with the 2019-2020 Geraldine Marshall Scholarship recipients – Nevaeh Camacho, Nicholas Horan, Sabina Cohen and Cameron Esposito.

The Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund awards four North End children under the age of 18 with a full-year scholarship for music lessons or to participate in one of NEMPAC’s artistic programs. The Fund is entering its sixth year and continues to preserve the legacy of a woman who loved children and the arts.

The scholarship was established by Geraldine’s son, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz. Ms. Marshall, who passed away five years ago at the age of 68, was born in Dorchester in 1946, moved to the North End at the age of 21 and settled here for almost 50 years before her passing.

Students or parents of children or teens interested in applying for the NEMPAC Needs-Based Scholarship Fund or the Marshall Scholarship should complete and submit an application available here, at www.nempacboston.org, or by contacting 617-227-2270.

Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Completed applications are due no later than September 8th, 2020. Award decisions will be made and notified by September 14th, 2020.