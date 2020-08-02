Garden of Hope Wins First Place in Mayor’s Garden Contest

The idea for the Garden of Hope at Christopher Columbus Park was born out of disappointment when, early last spring, dozens of hybrid roses in the classic rose garden failed to make it through the winter season. The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Horticulture Chairs, Robyn Reed and Terese O’Connell, teamed up to create the Garden of Hope.

The idea was to have a bounteous garden of vibrant flowers that could be picked for bouquets for local health care facilities and individuals needing a ray of hope. The FOCCP Horticulture Committee members toiled through the rainy days of spring and the scorching days of this summer to create a garden that has become a gift for the entire community.

Although that would have been enough in and of itself, more was to come. FOCCP co-chairs, Robyn and Terese, entered the Mayor’s Garden Contest as an organization in the category of ‘Storefront, Organization or Main Street District Garden.’ The judging took place recently across the city and (drum roll please) the Garden of Hope won first place in its category!

Kudos to the many dedicated volunteers who helped bring this dream of an idea to fruition.





Ann Babbitt, FOCCP Vice President, expressed it so well, “Congratulations!!! Congrats to all who pitched in to make the Garden of Hope picture-perfect for the contest judges. It was a labor of love. Thanks especially to Robyn and Terese, our creative chairmen, and to Meredith and Lou who assisted in the watering and watching over the tender new plants. The garden could have been called the Garden of Joy, it’s been such a breath of fresh air during this hot summer.”

Photo credits to Meredith Piscitelli and Terese O’Connell