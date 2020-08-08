Featured Police & Fire

Fulton St. FBI Raid was for Knockout Drugs and Guns, Per Court Docs

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

Court documents released this week reveal more to the story leading up to the dramatic Fulton Street raid on July 29th by the FBI and federal task force officials. Universal Hub runs down details from the affidavit.

A tipster told authorities that former convict Trevor Lucas, of 143 Fulton St., was asking how to “kill someone without being caught” and acquire knock out drugs or cyanide. Through contact with an undercover FBI agent, Lucas was also trying to buy guns.

FBI and Violent Crimes Unit outside 143 Fulton St. on July 29, 2020

In the affidavit, Lucas told the informant that he had obtained drugs, specifically the date-rape GHB, in liquid form disguised as sports energy drinks and was storing it on the first floor of the North End building.

Lucas had also asked an undercover FBI agent for guns in exchange for money orders.

Officials believed he was planning on leaving the state to threaten or kill a former boyfriend. The incident comes nine years after Lucas pled guilty to using a firearm in a violent crime incident where he sought revenge on a Wisconsin teen he met through the online game “World of Warcraft.”

The FBI and Boston Police had started looking into the situation in February based on an anonymous tip.

Read more from the affidavit at UHub.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Hanover Street Assault, Mother / Son Drug Bust

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Reported incidents from this week’s Boston Police Journal Log are shown below, courtesy of BPD District A-1. Assault & Battery 01/13/13 2:37am Male victim reports while waiting in line at a Hanover St. establishment he was punched in the side of the head by a male suspect for no apparent reason. Victim received a laceration Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire

Drug Trafficking Scheme Indictments Come Down on North Ender and Associates

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has indicted North Enders Gerald Esposito (age 40), Anthony Vigorito (age 54), and Anthony Ascenzo (age 61) in a drug trafficking scheme along with several defendants from Revere and elsewhere. The investigation began in March 2011 and focused on the activities of Esposito with allegations of drug dealing in the North Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

North End Against Drugs and New Health Hold Drug Awareness Day

Posted on Author John Romano

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and North End Waterfront Health held their annual drug awareness day for the students and teachers at Saint John and Eliot Schools.  Over one hundred 6, 7 and 8th grade students attended this years event hosted at Saint John’s School. The purpose of the event is to make students aware Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply