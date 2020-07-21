Community Featured Health & Environment

What’s the 311? North St. Trash, Commercial St. Broken Sidewalk, Prince St. Zoning Inquiry

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

Residential Trash out Illegally on North St

This 311 user says, “Out illegally in front of 336 North St. The North End trash should not be out until after 5 PM, please have someone from code enforcement ticket and remove.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on July 19, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Referred to DPW for removal.”

Broken Sidewalk on Commercial Street

This 311 user writes, “uneven concrete sections, sidewalk is not level, sidewalk is cracked, insurance carrier for 488 commercial requesting this be fixed.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 16, 2020 and was closed on July 17, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. This location has been inspected and, where possible, temporary repairs or safety improvements were made. We have referred this location for a permanent repair. See case #101003349834 for status of the permanent repair.”

Zoning Inquiry on Prince Street

This 311 user says, “They appear to be building a roof deck at 138 Prince St., North End. Has this cleared zoning and been permitted?”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 16, 2020 and remains open as of July 21, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 websitetweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!

