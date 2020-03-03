Due to unforeseen production issues, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service was cancelled on February 28 and has been rescheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020.

Filming will occur on March 6 at North Square, with prep work taking place on March 4 & 5. North Square past the split to Moon St., Garden Ct. between Prince & Fleet Sts., and Prince St. between Garden Ct. & Hanover Sts. will be closed to traffic from 3/6 at 4 p.m. to 3/7 at 4 a.m.

There will also be parking restrictions in the area. Parking vouchers for the dock square garage will be provided to displaced residents. Vouchers will be given to residents on site. See the full filming notice below (note “Frills” refers to a pre-production code name). Contact Liliana Kondracki with questions or concerns.