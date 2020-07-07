What’s The 311? Trash, Bikes, and Homeless

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “2 bikes have been attached to gate at electric power plant, they’ve been there like this for several months now.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, July 5, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “33 North Margin Street. North End. Disgusting.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Friday, July 3, 2020 and closed on Sunday, July 5 with the note, “Case Resolved. Ticket issued.”

This 311 user writes, “Homeless and drunk panhandling in the north end. Yelling at people. Let’s move it out of here please!!! In front of 7-11 on Hanover street in the North End!!!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!