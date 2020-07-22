Wharf District Council July Reports: Pop-Up Coffee Cart, One International Place, Bean & Leaf Cafe, Columbus Park Update, U.S. Rep. Candidate Dr. Goldstein,

The Wharf District Council (WDC) held its July meeting on Tuesday, July 21st via Zoom. A number of notable reports and community updates were included as part of a full agenda.

Boston Police – Public Safety Report

The Wharf District Council welcomed newly appointed Boston Police Captain Robert Ciccolo. Ciccolo’s appointment comes following the retirement of Captain Kenneth Fong at the end of June.

Sergeant Stephen Moy went on to provide a brief crime report, identifying three minor incidents in the Wharf District that have taken place and commenting on public safety issues.

Fireworks have somewhat subsided since July 4th, arrests have been made and confiscations have taken place. The vulnerability of the homeless population was also discussed.

The WDC is currently putting together an emergency preparedness program, tentatively set to start in August.

Pop-Up Coffee Cart at Harbor Islands Welcome Center on the Greenway

As part of a partnership between Night Shift Roasting and Boston Harbor Now, a new pop-up coffee shop located within the Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center’s pavilion was presented by Boston Harbor Now’s VP of Partnerships and Operation Jack Murray and Night Shift’s General Manager Rory ‘O Burns.

Hours of operation will be Wednesdays to Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a grand opening set for early August.

Greenway Update

Protection of critical Greenway assets due to climate change are taking place, such as the fabrication and installation of rubber gasket-backed coverings on the vents located on the Rings Fountain stage, according to Conservancy officials reporting at the meeting.

Contractors are conducting masonry work and constructing skate deterrents. City Winery has reopened at Dewey Square and fitness classes have also resumed, with pre-registration required. Trillium Brewery is still in the permitting process. Further updates can be found here.

The Bean & Leaf Cafe

Christine Leone, owner of the Bean and Leaf Cafe located at the corner of 20 Custom House St, introduced herself to the community. Offering takeout and delivery, the Cafe features a variety of breakfast items, salads and sandwiches.

Leone later announced that she’s planning on opening an additional location at North Station sometime in fall of 2020.

Community Information Update

North End, Waterfront, and West End Liaison John Romano provided the following Wharf District Update.

The Climate Ready Downtown/Waterfront survey is in the final stages of development. Once completed findings will be presented to the Wharf District Council.

BCYF (Boston Center for Youth and Families) outdoor pools are reopening Wednesday July 22. Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website for summer programs offered by the BCYF, all of which will be free of charge this year.

Boston Center for Independent Living and the City of Boston Mayor’s Commission on Persons with Disabilities will host a virtual rally celebrating the 30th anniversary of the passing of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) on July 22 at 1pm.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park

FOCCP President Joanne-Hayes Rines discussed the newest hopscotch grid, lighting upgrades for the horizontal beams of the trellis, and security lighting on the shed. The old oak trees in the park have been pruned and fertilized along with a variety of other trees.

One International Place

Rob Caridad from the Chiofaro Company provided the following update on One International Place.

One International Place is seeking feedback on an upcoming public realm planning effort.

The Palm restaurant is now offering indoor dining. International Hairstyling has reopened. Republic Fitness reopened under Phase III and is operating by appointment only.

Bush Boston Cleaners retail storefront remains closed, but the service continues to operate via drop-offs and delivery.

Note that a Climate Ready Wharf District update was on the meeting agenda, but was not discussed as the presentation was not ready. The next Wharf District Council meeting will take place on August 18th.

Voting 2020: Getting to Know the Candidates (8th Congressional District)

Doctor Robbie Goldstein introduced himself to the Wharf District Council and spoke about his candidacy. Goldstein, an infectious disease physician at Mass General Hospital, currently resides in the Fort Point neighborhood and is seeking a seat in the Commonwealth’s 8th Congressional District.

Challenging U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, Goldstein is running on a progressive platform, aiming to reform healthcare, tackle climate change, and solve transportation issues affecting the City, while also addressing issues of financial security and reproductive health.