What’s the 311? Homeless Loitering on Hanover St., Turkeys in Christopher Columbus Park, Trash Out Early

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Homeless person has set up a homeless hotel behind this pink curtain please come by and disperse them we have called 911 and there really isn’t much that they can do but the north end is becoming overrun with the junkies and homeless people!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 8, , 2020 and remains open as of May 12, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “Please send animal control.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 6, 2020 and remains open as of May 12, 2020.

This 311 user shared the following photos and wrote, “232-234 Hanover street north end.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 7, 2020 and was closed on May 8, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved: No code violations found at above address.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!