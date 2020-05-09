North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Announces New Members

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has announced its six new members, each who will serve a two-year term as part of the community organization. The newly appointed/re-appointed members, in alphabetical order, are:

Kevin Drew Joel (Jody) Faller* Kevin Fleming Rory Harrington Brett Roman* Marie Simboli*

*incumbent

No election will be held this year because there are only six open seats on the council so each candidate is automatically appointed. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, NEWNC previously revised the normal nomination plan and loosened the signature requirements given social distancing protocols.

The six new members join the current six members, each with one year remaining in their terms (Damien DiPaola, Tania Green, Carmine Guarino, Ashley Leo, Tina Natale and Michael Salvati). Leaving the council this year by not running for re-election is longtime member and past President John Pregmon.

Instead of the usual candidate/new member introductions, NEWNC intends to distribute relevant biographies for the new and reappointed members in the near future. We will post these write-ups on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Officers for the upcoming term will also be determined as well as committee heads.

NEWNC advises the City of Boston on issues affecting the quality of life in the North End / Waterfront area including, but not limited to, land use, development, clean streets, parking, public safety, residential & commercial expansion, and food & beverage licenses.

