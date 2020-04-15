Wednesday’s Brief: One Day Boston, Some Schools Canceling April Vacation, Signs of Spring

Today is Wednesday, April 15 – the sixth annual One Day Boston marking the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. One Day Boston is a day that encourages random acts of kindness and spreading goodwill, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Next week typically marks the beginning of April vacation for schools across the state, however with the recent pandemic and online learning programs being implemented so quickly – some schools are cancelling vacation week to continue students learning and connections to school at this time, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, April 16

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Classes – How to Practice Your Instrument. Join Nick Brown as he hosts How to Practice Your Instrument on a live stream from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

Friday, April 17

1:00PM Public Hearing on rent relief for commercial and residential tenants in City and BPDA owned properties. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff emails (below) and will be made part of the record and available to all Councilors, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. See additional information here.

