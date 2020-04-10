Virtual Easter Mass with Old North

Old North Church will be offering Easter services online this year due to COVID-19. The Easter Sunday Mass video will be posted on their YouTube channel, Old North Church Congregation.

Special shout out to Old North Rev. Ellie’s son Nicholas, the videographer for Old North services during this time of social distancing. Nicholas filmed Old North’s Palm Sunday Mass last week.

Palm Sunday Mass is recorded at Old North Church.

For Good Friday masses, Old North encourages its parishioners to watch pre-recorded services on the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts website.

St. Leonard’s Church will also be offering a live-streamed Easter vigil on Saturday, April 11 at 8 pm and two Easter masses on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 am (Italian) and 12 noon.