Jigsaw Picture Puzzle: Empty Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Keeping with the theme of staying busy while staying home, here is a jigsaw picture puzzle of Faneuil Hall Marketplace midday with no people, incredible!

This puzzle is 60 pieces (no rotating), enjoy!

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!