Dog Park and Run Closed After 311 Complaints

In cooperation with the City of Boston, RUFF North End has announced that the Prince Street Dog Park at the Gassy (DeFilippo Flights area) and the Richmond Street Dog Run will be closed starting on Wednesday April 16th.

“Over the past few days, numerous 311 tickets were submitted and we received emails about our guidelines not being followed,” said RUFF leaders in an email to the community. Previous communications from RUFF encouraged social distancing of 6 feet, limited dogs in each section of the park and all humans to have masks or face coverings.

RUFF’s Board of Directors said the group will follow the City’s guidelines and reopen the park when the playgrounds and courts reopen.