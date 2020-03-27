Today is Friday, March 27 and the 2020 Olympic games set to take place in Tokyo this summer have officially been postponed until 2021, read more on USA Today.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

During Covid-19 times, Mayor Walsh has announced that residents with a valid resident permit stick will be allowed to park in a metered or two-hour parking space without having to adhere to the parking limit or fee for their designated neighborhood, read more on Universal Hub.

Staying Put:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, March 28

12:00PM POSTPONED: Free Kidney Health Screening. This has been postponed due to COVID-19.

There will be a free kidney health screening at the Nazzaro Center.

6:00PM CANCELED – Italian American Writers Association Open Mic. This has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Sunday, March 29

7:00AM CANCELLED: Annual Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture. This event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

