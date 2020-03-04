Today is Wednesday, March 4 and cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise across the world and here in the United States. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of the disease, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Canterville Ghost (1944) at the North End Library. The descendent of a ghost imprisoned for cowardice hopes to free the spirit by displaying courage when under duress. Directed by Jules Dassin and starring Charles Laughton, Robert Young, and Margaret O’Brien.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Impact Advisory Group Meeting. As part of the development review process, Impact Advisory Group (IAG) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project, in this case the proposed 600′ tower to replace the Harbor Garage, and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members. Read more here.

6:00PM The Boston Massacre: A Family History. Serena Zabin, Professor of History and Director of American Studies at Carleton College, draws on original sources and lively stories to follow British troops as they are dispatched from Ireland to Boston in 1768 to subdue the increasingly rebellious colonists. She reveals the many forgotten regimental wives and children who accompanied the armies and lived among Bostonians. Join the pre-talk reception at 5:30 p.m. before the lecture at the Massachusetts Historical Society, see additional details here.

7:00ON NEMPAC Annual Public Meeting at 11 N Square. The public is invited to join members of the NEMPAC Board of Directors and Executive Director, Sherri Snow, for its annual meeting which will include past achievements and a financial review of 2019. The organization will also share updates and news related to their upcoming renovation of 48-50 Tileston Street into a state-of-the-art music center.

Notable News:

North America’s largest seafood expo announced Tuesday that it has postponed its March convention in Boston due to concerns about the coronavirus. The marks the first major Boston convention to be postponed due to the growing concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, read more on NBC Boston.

North End Strolls:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, March 5

Boston Massacre Anniversary. The Boston Massacre occurred on March 5, 1770. A squad of British soldiers, come to support a sentry who was being pressed by a heckling, snowballing crowd, let loose a volley of shots. Three persons were killed immediately and two died later of their wounds; among the victims was Crispus Attucks, a man of black or Indian parentage. The British officer in charge, Capt. Thomas Preston, was arrested for manslaughter, along with eight of his men; all were later acquitted. The Boston Massacre is remembered as a key event in helping to galvanize the colonial public to the Patriot cause. See events taking place to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre here.

6:00AM DCR Locks Closed. Beginning on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway for necessary maintenance at the DCR facility, see additional details here.

9:00AM National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Wreath-Laying. A formal service by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will take place at the grave of the victims of the Boston Massacre in the Granary Burying Ground on the Freedom Trail. The wreath-laying will be conducted at the grave of Crispus Attucks, Samuel Gray, James Caldwell, Samuel Maverick, and Patrick Carr, see additional details here.

4:00PM Crafty Grown-ups: Flower Making. Stop by the North End Library for Craft lovely paperblooms for spring. For grown-ups only!

5:00PM Neighborhood Night to Benefit NEAD. North Street Grille continues to host “Neighborhood Night” on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The March event will take place on March 5 and will benefit North End Against Drugs (NEAD), see additional details here.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. NE Public Safety Meeting – Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet St. Attended by Boston Police Area A-1 All North End / Waterfront residents are welcome to attend!

6:30PM Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre. A Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre will be held at the Old South Meeting House from 7-8 p.m. Governor Charlie Baker will be joined by other key civic and community leaders to reflect on how our most difficult national memories can inspire us to reach for our highest American ideals, see additional details here.

From the Community:

We invite our North End neighbors and all alumni to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of St. John School. Join us at the Roots to Wings Auction Fundraiser on Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m., for an elegant night out to celebrate, connect with our community, and raise money for important academic initiatives, continue reading.

Due to unforeseen production issues, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service was cancelled on February 28 and has been rescheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, continue reading.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.