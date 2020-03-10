Today is Tuesday, March 10 and the latest version of reports rank Boston as the most congest city in the US with the average commuter losing 149 hours to traffic last year, read more on WGBH.org.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. Stop by 11 North Square on the 2nd floor for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Mayor Marty Walsh announced yesterday that this upcoming weekend’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a symbol of celebration and the approaching spring season in Boston, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, read more on Boston.com.

Moonlight Sky over North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, March 11

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945). Stop by the North End Library for a screening of The Picture of Dorian Gray from 1945. The movie is about a corrupt young man who somehow keeps his youthful beauty, but a special painting gradually reveals his inner ugliness to all.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join the Friends of the North End Library for their monthly meeting.

6:00PM One Waterfront Panel. This first event in the Boston Society of Architect’s speaker series will examine real-world examples of practical, effective, and thoughtful community engagement during open space development and programming, see additional details here.

Thursday, March 12

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads at the North End Library. As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30minutes or less to read. How it works: (1) Sign up at jhawes@bpl.org and the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you. (2) Read the article. (3) Meet and discuss!

6:00PM “The New Urban Mobility” Explores 21st-Century Transportation. The West End Museum presents “The New Urban Mobility,” a talk by former Cambridge City Councilor Craig Kelley on the potential for new mobility platforms to transform how cities function, see additional details here.

6:00PM An Evening with Christof Spieler. Stop by the Conservation Law Foundation at 62 Summer Street to hear from Christof Spieler, author of the recently-published book Trains, Buses, People: An Opinionated Atlas of U.S. Transit, see additional details here.

6:00PM NBSS Presentation: Turning Around America. Join noted wood turner and sculptor Beth Ireland at North Bennet Street School as she shares stories and experiences of teaching wood turning to kids and adults over the past 20 years, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 N Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional details here.

