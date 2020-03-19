The Feast of San Gennaro would have celebrated its third Boston iteration this year but has been canceled for this September, according to its North End organizers Frank DePasquale, Pasquale Trotta and Nick Varano who vow to bring it back in September 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to postpone our beloved Feast of San Gennaro this year. But, with the time it takes to ramp up and the pieces that need to begin being put in place right now, we realize that this just isn’t the right time,” said Frank DePasquale. “We look forward to coming back stronger than ever in September 2021 and we will see you all then.”













[photos from the 2019 San Gennaro Feast]

The feast featured authentic pizza ovens, more than thirty Italian food vendors; top-notch entertainment; live music and special appearances in the past years. The feast generally takes place on the last block of Hanover Street during the third weekend of September. The feast has been emceed by Billy Costa of KISS 108 and NESN’s Dining Playbook and Colton Bradford of 101.7 The Bull and NBC Boston.

San Gennaro’s Feast is a festival to benefit local autistic charities and hosted by the San Gennaro Foundation. View photos from past feasts.