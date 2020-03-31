Early last week, Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all non-essential businesses to close and for residents to remain at home in attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a two-week stay-at-home advisory outlining self-isolation and social distancing protocols. The Order also limits gatherings to 10 people during the state of emergency, a reduction from the 25-person limit established in an earlier order.

While this is a sad and frightening time for all of us, many individuals and local community groups have found creative ways to connect with their neighbors. Groups have started virtual classes and moved activities online. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is livestreaming classes on their Instagram account, and the USS Constitution has set up a virtual visit to their museum. Individual volunteers have also stepped up to bring groceries and supplies to others.

What are you doing to keep busy during this time? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below. Read some other ideas in our recent post, Tips for Staying Sane in Isolation.

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.