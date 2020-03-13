Take a break from worrying about the coronavirus with this meditative jigsaw picture puzzle of the Boston skyline at night! There are 50 pieces in this week’s version (no rotation). Enjoy!

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!

