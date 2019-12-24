Merry Christmas! Here is an easy jigsaw picture puzzle to bring you some holiday zen, featuring All Saint’s Way by Peter Baldassari. Only 30 pieces, no rotating. Enjoy!

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!

