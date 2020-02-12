Registered Democrats in Ward 3 of Boston will hold a caucus at the Nazzaro Community Center, (30 North Bennett Street) on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. Registration will begin at 10:00 AM.

The Convention will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Democrats from across the Commonwealth will gather to discuss party priorities and vote on candidates for the US Senate ahead of the September primary.

The caucus is open to all registered Democrats in Ward Three. For caucus information please contact Ward 3 Chairman Jason A. Aluia at WardThreeDem@gmail.com or call 617-447-4987.