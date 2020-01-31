Today is Friday, January 31 and it feels as though this month has dragged on for longer than usual. Some say it’s due to the Patriots’ shortened playoff season – other’s are just glad they can watch this Sunday’s big game without feeling to pressure to call out of work for the duck boat parade!

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend…

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Westworld.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Notable News:

If you’re looking to mix up your date night, skip the movie or night in on the couch and get healthy with these five Winter active date night ideas around the city from Boston Magazine – including bouldering at Central Rock Gym in the North End, read more here.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, February 1

3:00PM “Month of Love” Revealed. On February 1 at 3 p.m. the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will officially open a ‘Month of Love’ under the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park. Visitors will be greeted at the Greenway end of the trellis with Valentine-themed lights, music, and giant ‘candy’ hearts, see additional details here.

Sunday, February 2

Groundhog Day. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2. It derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees a shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks, and if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

Super Bowl Sunday

From the Community:

Faneuil Hall Marketplace has tons of activities to keep the whole family busy during February school vacation week (2/17-2/21)! Check out the schedule below and read more on the Faneuil Hall Marketplace events calendar – continue reading.



