Today is Friday, January 24 and in honor of Lunar New Year, Faneuil Hall Marketplace will host a number of activities from January 25 to February 10 to celebrate, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:30PM ABCD Service Center La Befana Celebration. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their second annual Celebration of La Befana at 1 Michelangelo St., see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Bladerunner.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School Students are invited to the North End Library to use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Notable News:

From the annual Tase of Chocolate Festival to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.com has pulled together a list of 10 things to do are the city this weekend, read more here.

Saturday, January 25

10:30AM I Pioccoli Lettori – Italian reading for little ones (0-4). Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

2:00PM “West End Stories” Scanning and Photography Parties at 150 Staniford Street. Have you ever lived, worked, or spent time in Boston’s West End? Do you have photos, letters, records, or objects that tell the story of the neighborhood before urban renewal, just after, or up through the present day? The West End Museum is eager to see what you’ve got! Scans and photos of attendees’ documents and objects will be added to the Museum’s archive collection that is often used by authors, reporters, researchers, and students seeking to convey the history and culture of Boston’s West End.

3:00PM Roberto Cocuzzo: The Road to San Donato. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street to hear from Robert Cocuzzo, the Boston-based author whose latest book, The Road to San Donato, has been lauded by Booklist as “a delightful Italian travel adventure, sure to appeal to cyclists–and an ideal choice for father-son book clubs.”

6:00PM Italian American Writers Association Open Mic and Literary Reading. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for their Open Mic and Literary Reading hosted by the Italian American Writers Association.

Sunday, January 26

10:00AM Tattoo For A Cause Flash Marathon. All of us at Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. are just devastated by what’s going on in Australia right now. For this reason we will be donating all tattoo proceeds from this event to WWF Australia to help combat the tragic bushfires. Call the shop at 617-742-0611 to make an appointment ($50 deposit required at booking), see more details here.

1:00PM Super Bingo at the Nazzaro Center. North End Against Drugs will have our Annual Super Bingo at the Nazzaro Center. Doors will open at 12 Noon, games begin at 1pm. There will be 19 games plus a coverall. Please contact JR at jromano45@gmail.com if you have any questions or would like to donate a gift certificate or a pair of Bruins, Celtics or Red Sox Tickets for us to use as one of the prizes.

3:00PM Organ Concert at St. Leonard Church. Concert organist Leonardo Ciampa will offer a concert of six centuries of Italian organ music on St. Leonard’s Peragallo organ on Sunday, January 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Maestro Ciampa offers the concert in loving memory of his grandparents, Carmine & Maria Ciampa, who were parishioners at St. Leonard’s one hundred years ago, see additional details here.



From the Community:

Come warm up in February at the opening reception for Icons & Talismans: hobnob with friends and celebrity Boston artists, enjoy good conversation, and get an eye-full of beautiful sculptures and paintings inspired by Byzantine frescos from sunny Puglia, Italy, continue reading.

The West End Museum is hosting a talk by prizewinning historian and author Lizabeth Cohen to discuss her book: Saving America’s Cities: Ed Louge and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age, continue reading.



