North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will host their annual Super Bingo on Sunday, January 26 at 1 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center. Doors will open at 12 noon and games begin at 1 p.m.

There will be 19 games plus a coverall. Cost is $25 for three cards, get a fourth card free if you register and pay by 1/21. See Patricia Romano at the Nazzaro Center or Call Olivia Scimeca at (617) 605-6142.

Please note that this is the bye week in the NFL Playoffs prior to the Super Bowl so there’s no football!