Today is Thursday, January 30

DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed. On Wednesday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, January 30 until 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway, connecting Boston and Charlestown via the locks, to accommodate facility maintenance operations. Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked. Vessel traffic through the locks will not be impacted.

3:00PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Downtown, Scenarios Workshop at Suffolk University Sargent Hall. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) with City of Boston team members invites the Downtown and Chinatown community to discuss the PLAN: Downtown development scenarios. The planning team will present an overview of current zoning, followed by two future scenario options for rethinking preservation and growth in Downtown and Chinatown, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Nick Varano, founder of The Varano Group has sold sever of his restaurants including Strega Waterfront in the Seaport, Strip by Strega in the Park Plaza Hotel, Strega Prime in Woburn, and the five Caffe Strega Coffee bars in Boston to Dublin-based investment group Danu – operators of the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, read more on NHSoreMag.com.

Winter Light Falling:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, January 31

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Westworld.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Saturday, February 1

3:00PM “Month of Love” Revealed. On February 1 at 3 p.m. the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will officially open a ‘Month of Love’ under the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park. Visitors will be greeted at the Greenway end of the trellis with Valentine-themed lights, music, and giant ‘candy’ hearts, see additional details here.

