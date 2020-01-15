The BCYF Nazzaro Center and North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will be running a family fun trip to Nashoba Valley Ski Area for an evening of snow tubing for the whole family on Monday, February 17th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost of the trip will be $20 per person for tubing, only. In order to participate, the mountain requires you to be either 6 years old or 42 inches tall, NO EXCEPTIONS – their rule!

All participants who plan on tubing must register in person at the Nazzaro Center, fill out a BCYF permission slip and pay the $20 in advance in order to reserve your spot. Space is limited. Parents must also sign the Nashoba Valley Ski Area Waiver for their child and/or themselves if they are tubing.

In order to keep the cost of the trip reasonable and to accommodate the most people, you must provide your own transportation to the mountain. We will all gather at the tubing ticket window at 3:30 p.m., where you will get your tubing ticket.

All children must be accompanied an adult family member; there will not be any BCYF or NEAD chaperones for your children. However, there will be BCYF and NEAD staff there to coordinate the trip at the mountain. Helmets are strongly recommended for safety!

Deadline to sign up is Friday February 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. To sign up see Laurie D’Elia or Steven Siciliano at the Nazzaro Center.

The cost of this trip is sponsored in part by the Nazzaro Center Council, NEAD, and the North End Athletic Association (NEAA). Regular group rates are $32 per person.