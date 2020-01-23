Today is Thursday, January 23 and the Pallotta sisters of Nebo Cucina & Enoteca recently sat down with the Boston Herald to share why their Italian lunches were weird growing up, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:00PM Estate Planning Presentation at the Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center at 30 North Bennet Street for a presentation on Estate Planning. An estate-planning attorney, Jessica Demmerly from Pabian & Russel, LLC., will be available to answer your questions. RSVP to Zeljka at 617-227-1306 or zeljka.numic@edwardjones.com no later than Tuesday, January 21st. You are welcome to bring guests.

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-minute Reads Club. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

Notable News:

While Boston’s population may continue to grow, a new report released by The Boston Foundation shows that its school-aged population has declined – having an effect on school enrollment, read mor eon WGBH.org.

North Square:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, January 24

12:30PM ABCD Service Center La Befana Celebration. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their second annual Celebration of La Befana at 1 Michelangelo St., see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Bladerunner.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School Students are invited to the North End Library to use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Saturday, January 25

10:30AM I Pioccoli Lettori – Italian reading for little ones (0-4). Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

2:00PM “West End Stories” Scanning and Photography Parties at 150 Staniford Street. Have you ever lived, worked, or spent time in Boston’s West End? Do you have photos, letters, records, or objects that tell the story of the neighborhood before urban renewal, just after, or up through the present day? The West End Museum is eager to see what you’ve got! Scans and photos of attendees’ documents and objects will be added to the Museum’s extensive archive collection. Those archives are often used by authors, reporters, researchers, and students seeking to convey the rich history and culture of Boston’s West End.

3:00PM Roberto Cocuzzo: The Road to San Donato. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street o hear from Robert Cocuzzo, the Boston-based author whose latest book, The Road to San Donato, has been lauded by Booklist as “a delightful Italian travel adventure, sure to appeal to cyclists–and an ideal choice for father-son book clubs.”

6:00PM Italian American Writers Association Open Mic and Literary Reading. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for their Open Mic and Literary Reading hosted by the Italian American Writers Association.

From the Community:

The BCYF Nazzaro Center would like to thank, Al Dente, Antico Forno, Dominics, Massiminos, Mike’s Pastry, and Monica’s Mercato for their generous donations to the 55+ dance party on Saturday January 18, at the Fisherman’s Club, continue reading.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.