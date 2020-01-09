Today is Thursday, January 9 and if you’re looking for a new job, the ABCD Service Center is looking for a Cook/Case Manager to assist with food preparation for the senior program, service and storage and more, read more here.

10:00AM New Moms Group. Join the free new moms’ group that meets every Thursday morning at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional information here.

Boston has once again won another championship – this time for best pizza in the Nation according to travel website Trip Advisor. Pizzeria Regina in the North End takes the title once again as the North End eatery is named a Boston treasure, read more on WCVB.com.

Friday, January 10

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Robot and Frank

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on their own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

