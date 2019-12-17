Vincenza “Vi” Raspa, age 106, of Boston’s North End passed away on December 15, 2019, one month shy of her 107th birthday.

Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Clementina (Celia) Raspa. Loving sister of the late Nicholas Raspa and Anna Arcaro and her husband Paschel. Also survived by loving godchildren, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale.

Vi was the recipient of the Cheverus Award from Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley in 2011; longtime member of the St. Rita Society and past president. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vi’s memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com.