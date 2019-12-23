Today is Monday, December 23 and a new movie opening Christmas Day is putting Massachusetts on the map for film fans. Little Women is set in Concord, but features scenes shot around Boston, Canton, Franklin, Groton, Harvard, Ipswich, Lancaster, Lawrence, Stoughton and Waltham, read more on Express UK.

Here’s what else you need to know for this week…

Notable News:

This time of year is the perfect for fans of a festive city winter wonderland. Between tree lightings and other sparking celebrations, the Boston Globe has pulled together a list of the 13 best holiday decorations around the city, read more here.

Christmas Throwback:

From the Community:

A staple in all Italian households, the Feast of the Seven Fishes on December 24 is an authentic Italian Christmas Eve feast. Diners at Lucia Ristorante locations (415 Hanover Street) will have plenty to enjoy on Christmas Eve, with many seafood specials in addition to the regular menu, camaraderie and lots of good wine, continue reading.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

While you’re here…we have a favor to ask. Now In our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keeps going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston, 20109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars=, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.