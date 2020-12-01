Virtual Traditions of the Season at the Paul Revere House Dec. 6

Virtual program exploring winter holiday traditions in Colonial Boston, sponsored by the Paul Revere Chapter, NSDAR.

“Virtual Traditions of the Season at the Paul Revere House”

Join the Paul Revere House and Paul Revere Chapter, NSDAR on Sunday, December 6th at 5:00 pm to learn about how families like the Reveres observed winter holidays in the colonial era. Period music by talented musician R.P. Hale, video segments filmed in the period rooms of the Revere House, and discussion of 18th c foodways will bring the past to life right in the comfort of your home! Registration will include access to recipes you can chose to prepare in advance or while you celebrate the holiday season later this year.

Participants may register here: https://bit.ly/36wrYeU for $10.00/ticket. The link to watch the program will be available on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

For more information about Virtual Traditons of the Seaons, please contact Emily Holmes, Paul Revere House, at emily@paulreverehouse.org or at (617) 523-2338.