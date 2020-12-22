Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Feast of the Seven Fishes for Takeout, Never-Ending Space Saving Argument, Night Sky from the North End

Today is Tuesday, December 22 and if you’re looking for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes for takeout this week, consider one of these local restaurants, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The Never-Ending Argument Over Space Saving in Boston

Last week’s snow storm launched another season of the never-ending argument over space saving throughout the city of Boston. City Councilor Matt O’Malley sparked a heated debate by bringing up the issue of banning space savers, read more on NBC Boston.

Night Sky from the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, December 25

Christmas Day

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

